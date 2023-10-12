WATCH: Handler of injured GRPD K-9 shares update on dog's progress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 named Dozer was seriously injured in a crash in August. FOX 17 recently spoke to Dozer’s handler, who shared an update on the dog’s progress.

Early on August 4, Dozer was injured after a speeding vehicle hit a GRPD cruiser at Madison Avenue and Hall Street. The crash caused serious injuries to Dozer’s rear legs. He was also later diagnosed with severe injuries to his spinal column.

Later that month, Dozer was released from the animal hospital and continued to recover at home with his handler: Officer Teddy Vanvliet.

FOX 17

On Thursday, Officer Vanvliet brought Dozer to see members of the local media. The dog was able to get out of Vanvliet's police cruiser and walked around the area.

The video of Dozer from the event can be watched below:

Update on Dozer's progress

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube