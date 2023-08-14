K9 injured in GR crash released from animal hospital, recovering at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozer, the Grand Rapids K9 who was injured in a crash with a speeding vehicle earlier this month, was discharged from the animal hospital last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) updated the public on Dozer’s condition Monday.

The crash happened at Madison Avenue and Hall Street Aug. 4.

Police say Dozer will continue to recover from injuries to his spinal column at home with Officer Teddy Vanvliet, his handler.

The K9 lost full function of both legs in the wake of the crash.

We’re told Dozer is going through physical therapy and is showing small signs of improvement to his rear-left leg.

GRPD adds there are several fundraisers going around that are not affiliated with the department. Those wishing to make a donation may do so here.

