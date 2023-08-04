Grand Rapids K9 seriously injured in early-morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is seriously hurt after a crash early Friday morning.

Police say one of their K9 teams responded to reports of a break-in when their cruiser was hit by a speeding vehicle at Madison Avenue and Hall Street.

We’re told the driver ran off after the crash.

The officer was pinned and needed to be removed from the cruiser by the Grand Rapids Fire Department, according to GRPD. He was not hurt, but his K9 incurred serious injuries.

The K9 is currently being assessed by medical professionals.

The crash is still under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3771 or 616-456-4282. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

