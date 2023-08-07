Grand Rapids police release update on K9 injured in crash with speeding vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update Monday morning on Dozer, the K9 who was seriously injured in a crash late last week.

Dozer lost function in his legs after the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says a speeding vehicle hit one of their cruisers during the early hours of Friday, Aug. 4.

The crash happened at Madison Avenue and Hall Street.

Police say Dozer has since been diagnosed with severe injuries to his spinal column. Thankfully, his spinal cord is still intact and he is now able to move his left leg slightly.

GRPD says Dozer is expected to walk again but it’s unknown if his legs will regain full function.

The K9 is expected to be discharged for at-home recovery with Officer Teddy Vanvliet, his handler.

“We very much appreciate the outpouring of support and well wishes from the Grand Rapids community and beyond, and other K9 units across the state,” the department writes on its Facebook page, “and we are extremely grateful for the excellent medical care and expertise in Grand Rapids and Farmington Hills.”

Police will deliver updates on Dozer’s recovery as they come.

GRPD is still looking for the driver allegedly responsible for the crash. Police say five occupants — two males and three females — took off in a getaway car after the crash, described as a silver Nissan Altima with a missing front bumper and no license plate.

The department released video of the crash below:

Dash cam of Grand Rapids crash that injured K9

Those with information about the crash are asked to connect with police at 616-456-3771 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

