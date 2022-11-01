Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall accepting 'thank you' cards for troops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patrons are invited to express their gratitude for veterans and active service members at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall this month.

Through the end of November, attendees may bring “thank you” cards, unsealed, to either venue. Staff members will collect them and ship them to veterans and active troops, according to ASM Global.

We’re told this is the fifth year ASM Global is accepting “thank you” cards for veterans and service members.

Cards will be accepted at DeVos Performance Hall's south coat check desk and at Van Andel Arena's guest services booth, the company tells us.

ASM Global adds those who leave “thank you” cards at DeVos Performance Hall will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to Chevy Chase Live. Patrons who drop off cards at Van Andel Arena will be entered to win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

