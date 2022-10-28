Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!

He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

The two will recount stories of filming the 1989 holiday classic and engage in a Q&A session with the audience, according to ASM Global.

We’re told VIP tickets will also be available, which will allow ticket holders to have their photos taken with Chevy Chase after the show.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

