Disney on Ice to showcase 50+ beloved characters at Van Andel Arena Feb. 2–5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is coming back to Grand Rapids for its Let’s Celebrate tour!

The show is scheduled to be held February 2–5, 2023 at Van Andel Arena.

Advance tickets can be purchased now before they are available to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to ASM Global.

We’re told the show will feature more than 50 fan-favorite characters, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Tiana, Rapunzel, Cinderella and many more!

Also on display are the award-winning talents of figure skaters from around the globe, an incredible set, and iconic Disney songs such as “Let it Go,” “Hakuna Matata” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” organizers say.

Tickets can be purchased online.

