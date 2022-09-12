Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform 2 shows in Grand Rapids Dec. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced tour dates for its 2022 Ghosts of Christmas Eve tour!

The progressive rock group will perform twice at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global.

Ticket are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

We’re told special $29 tickets will be available in limited supply.

ASM Global says $1 from each ticket will be given to charity.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back,” says TSO Music Director & Lead Guitarist Al Pitrelli. “I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.”

Visit TSO’s website for ticket information and additional tour dates.

