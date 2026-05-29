Topping out ceremony marks major milestone for Amway Soccer Stadium in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A topping-out ceremony is being held today at Amway Soccer Stadium in downtown Grand Rapids at 11:00 AM, marking a major milestone in the construction of the $175 million venue.

The tradition calls for the final steel beam in the stadium's construction to be signed by builders, architects, developers, owners and everyone involved in the project before being placed atop the stadium.

The 8,500-seat stadium is set to be completed in the spring of 2027. It will serve as the home of MLS Next Pro team Athletic Club Grand Rapids for about 17 home matches per season, along with 50 additional events of various types.

The stadium's $175 million price tag is funded through a combination of public and private money, including $33 million from Amway for the naming rights and an increase in the Kent County hotel tax.

According to Grand Action 2.0, the venue is expected to create 330 new jobs and generate over $400 million in new economic impact for Grand Rapids over the next 30 years.

Even though the stadium is about a year from completion, parking has become a frequently asked question — particularly alongside the new amphitheater that opened this month. There are 16,000 spots within a 15-minute walk of the venue.

An approved $6 million pedestrian bridge will also be built over Lake Michigan Drive, connecting the fourth level of GVSU's parking structure to the YMCA.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube