Soccer stadium pedestrian bridge project approved by GR Planning Commission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has approved plans for a $6 million pedestrian bridge over Lake Michigan Drive, a key component of the new Amway Soccer Stadium project.

The 225-foot-long enclosed glass walkway will connect the fourth level of Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) parking structure to the YMCA, providing safe passage for soccer fans and addressing parking concerns.

The bridge is part of a larger development initiative that includes the soccer stadium and the Acrisure Amphitheater. Earlier this week, the City Commission approved $128 million in bonds to fund these projects, with revenue from a new hotel tax earmarked for repayment.

Laurel Joseph, chairperson of the Grand Rapids Planning Commission, praised the bridge concept: "I think that this is a great solution for folks that might have mobility issues and those that don't, because, as was said, this intersection is tough to get across."

Bill Culhane of Grand Action 2.0, the organization behind the project, emphasized the bridge's role in creating a pedestrian-friendly environment. "As we look to create a space around the stadium that is safe for pedestrians, inviting for people to come, not only for soccer matches but also for community activities and other uses inside the stadium," Culhane said.

Construction on the bridge is slated to begin in October, with completion expected by November 2026. The project will also include additional and improved crosswalks at the intersection of Winter Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

The 8,500-seat soccer stadium will be built on current parking lots adjacent to the downtown YMCA. An agreement with GVSU will allow YMCA members to use their surface lots and parking structure across the street, with the new bridge providing access to the YMCA and stadium area.

