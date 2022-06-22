The BOB to reopen this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A staple of downtown Grand Rapids is set to reopen in the fall of 2022, months after closing during a sale attempt.

The Big Old Building, better known as the BOB, will open its doors again in September, according to a release by the Gilmore Collection.

Gilmore put The BOB and its sister property 20 Monroe Live up for sale in 2021. The company announced shortly after news of the sale broke that both venues would close their doors. The BOB's closure caught employees and customers off-guard, leaving many private parties and weddings looking for a new venue on short notice.

While 20 Monroe Live was sold in February 2022 to Great Lakes Capital, and naming rights to the building went to Gun Lake Casino, the BOB's sale appears to have fallen through.

Several changes are in store before the BOB opens. Two complete floors, L3vel and Eve, are turning into special event spaces for only private events. BOB's Brewery will move into the building's first floor, and take over the Beer Garden too. Entertainment venues Dr. Grins Comedy Club, Bobarino's and HOME will all return.

Gilmore says the BOB will go cashless at the reopening. Food services may be limited. Exact details have not been released.

Applications for jobs at the BOB are now being accepted.

