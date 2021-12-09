The BOB to close its doors at the end of 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids staple is reportedly closing its doors.

Earlier this week, FOX 17 told you The BOB's building had sold to new owners. The owners are private at this time and will continue to operate GLC Live at 20 Monroe as a performing arts venue.

At the conclusion of 2021, however, they will close for good. Multiple sources confirmed this to FOX 17, at every level.

Gilmore Group, the corporate owners of the BOB, did not say in a press release Thursday they would be closing their doors on January 1.

However, in the release, owner Greg Gilmore states the company is "committed to their 220 employees, and are in the process of finding a new home for them in The Gilmore Collection for their skills and talents."

They also mention transitioning away from the BOB in the release. FOX 17 reached out to CEO Greg Gilmore, who would only say The B.O.B. is closing in January with the exact closure date "TBD."

Multiple sources close to the situation tell FOX 17 the announcement was sudden for some employees, who were informed just a few weeks ago that their last day on the job would be New Year's Eve.

FOX 17 is told weddings scheduled at the BOB for 2022 are being relocated to other properties under the same corporate ownership. Some holiday parties previously scheduled at the BOB are being moved or canceled due to the closure.

It remains unclear who purchased the building, and their future plans.

MIBiz also reports the BOB is to close on January 1.

