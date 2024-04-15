US-131 northbound closure at 28th Street extended by a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of northbound US-131 at 28th Street has been extended by a week. The last day MDOT lists for the closure is now April 27.

Other features in the construction zone have been extended as well:



Double lane closure on northbound US-131, with the left two lanes closed and right lane open beginning Tuesday, April 16.

The double lane closure, which previously ended at Pearl Street, will now end at I-196.

Ramp closures at Hall Street end April 16.

Ramp closures at Wealthy Street, exit and entrance, run from April 16 through April 27.

On-ramp closure at Market Avenue continues through April 27.

Exit ramp closure at Pearl Street ends 6 a.m. April 16.

Entrance ramp closure from Pearl Street runs April 16-19.