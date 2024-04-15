Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

US-131 northbound closure at 28th Street extended by a week

construction
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock Image
construction
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 08:35:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of northbound US-131 at 28th Street has been extended by a week. The last day MDOT lists for the closure is now April 27.

Other features in the construction zone have been extended as well:

  • Double lane closure on northbound US-131, with the left two lanes closed and right lane open beginning Tuesday, April 16. 
  • The double lane closure, which previously ended at Pearl Street, will now end at I-196. 
  • Ramp closures at Hall Street end April 16. 
  • Ramp closures at Wealthy Street, exit and entrance, run from April 16 through April 27. 
  • On-ramp closure at Market Avenue continues through April 27. 
  • Exit ramp closure at Pearl Street ends 6 a.m. April 16. 
  • Entrance ramp closure from Pearl Street runs April 16-19. 
Map 131 NB closure thru april 27
Map: US-131 northbound closure at 28th Street.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book