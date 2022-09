GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The B.O.B. has announced an official reopening date!

The Big Old Building says it will reopen its doors Thursday, Sept. 8.

A downtown Grand Rapids icon, the building was expected to reopen that day after closing temporarily in late 2021 amid a change in ownership.

Visit the B.O.B.’s website for more information.

