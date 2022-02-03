'That was me. I tripped': Bodycam footage released of GRPD officer accused of unintentionally firing gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Body camera footage released to FOX 17 shows Officer Greg Bauer with the Grand Rapids Police Department on the night he allegedly fired his gun unintentionally during a pursuit.

In the video, you can hear Officer Bauer say, "That was me. That was me. I tripped," just after the gun goes off.

Officer Greg Bauer is now charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage under $50.

The officer-involved shooting happened on Dec. 9 when Daevionne Smith drove to his father’s house near Cass and Sycamore streets around 10:30 p.m. He parked his car and went inside. When he returned outside, GRPD had surrounded his car.

According to the department, officers saw a car that “possibly” matched the description of a stolen one linked to other crimes, so they followed it and set up a perimeter while they waited for Smith to leave.

When Smith came out, GRPD officers moved in. Police say it’s during these moments that an officer slipped while, “running down a sloped area” and discharged his gun. The bullet hit a nearby building and did not hurt anybody, although Smith says he hurt his arm after the shot startled him.

After the weapon was fired, police went on to learn Smith’s car, while “similar,” was not the one in question.

In the video, you can hear Officer Bauer say, "Tell them it was me, f***."

Later in the video, Bauer can be heard saying, "F***, f***, f***."

If found guilty, Bauer faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a fine of $100.

You can watch the full body camera footage obtained by FOX 17 below. The video contains adult language and may not be appropriate for some viewers.