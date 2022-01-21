Kent County prosecutor to give an update on December officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County prosecutor will provide an update on the investigation into a Grand Rapids Police Department officer-involved shooting incident that happened on December 9.

Prosecutor Chris Becker will host a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

The officer-involved shooting happened on December 9 when Daevionne Smith drove to his father’s house near Cass and Sycamore streets around 10:30 p.m. He parked his car and went inside. When he returned outside, GRPD had surrounded his car.

“Officers went to make contact with the subject that was the driver of the vehicle and one of our officers unintentionally discharged his firearm during the incident,” said GRPD Chief Eric Payne during a December media briefing. “Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident”

Chief Payne called it an "unintentional accidental discharge." The bullet went in Smith’s direction but hit a building.

“This was a traumatic incident, especially for the subject that was the driver. I believe his name is Mr. Smith,” Chief Payne continued. “I recognize that and empathize with him, that he was placed in this situation. It’s not a good experience for anyone. With that, we’re very fortunate no one was injured in that during this incident.”

Chief Payne said the officer involved is a 20-year veteran of the force and is currently on leave while Michigan State Police conducts a criminal investigation and the department, an internal one.

You can watch Friday's press conference live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.