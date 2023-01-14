Teens carjacked in Grand Rapids recount harrowing experience to FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search continues for a fourth suspect after two 17-year-old girls were carjacked in Grand Rapids and then told to drive, which may now lead to kidnapping charges.

“Before we got to Speedway, he pulled it out and he pulled it up to my head and 'pull over,'” Gabrielle Furniss told FOX 17.

It’s a moment Gabrielle and Kayla LePage are going to remember forever.

“Feels like I just haven't woken up two days ... like when you try to, like, put your head down or even sit there without some sort of thing distracting you. All I hear is a click-click,” Kayla said.

It was the click of a gun and the feeling of a weapon on them.

“Because he clicked it back to make sure that it was ready before I pulled over,” Gabrielle added.

The two teenagers were in town to see a friend and do some sightseeing until they got lost.

“We were trying to find our way to the Blue Bridge. We were lost,” Gabrielle said.

Like anyone who’s lost, Gabrielle and Kayla went to check their GPS.

“That's when they walked up to the car. And they had me roll down the window. So I cracked it and they started talking to us. And they were telling us, like, 'Open the door,'” Gabrielle said.

The girls tell FOX 17 that’s when all four of the carjackers got into the car and told them to drive to a Speedway nearby.

“So there were two guns; like, two of them had to, like, had a gun and one was at the back of my head and then one was at the side and he kept going back and forth between me and Kayla,” Gabrielle said.

They say after they were told to get out a nearby woman helped them out.

“And we called the cops and then the cops got there within, like, five minutes less than that,” Gabrielle said.

After they were out of the vehicle, a chain reaction of events took place, with a police cruiser being hit off Douglas. Three of the four suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Kayla and Gabrielle are home safe, still shaken up, and have a message for those carjackers.

“I would tell them that they deserve to suffer in there,” Gabrielle said.

Gabrielle and Kayla tell FOX 17 they don’t plan to come back to Grand Rapids without their parents. They also plan to be more aware of their surroundings going forward.

