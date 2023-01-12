GRPD cruiser damaged, armed carjacking reported on city's west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are dealing with the aftermath of an armed carjacking on the city's northwest side.

Details are limited, but FOX17 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Grand Rapids Police did to FOX 17 that there was an armed carjacking near Quarry Avenue and Webster Street in the late afternoon.

A suspect vehicle ended up crashing, but police say it was not the result of a pursuit.

There is a damaged Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser on Douglas Street NW, near Lane Avenue NW.

FOX 17

One witness says he saw three cruisers come down Douglas Street, when he saw a red car T-bone one of the cruisers.

The police officer's car then spun into his car, which was parked on Douglas Street, and destroyed his silver car.

Police tell FOX 17 that they believe they know where the suspects involved are on Bridge Street.

FOX 17

A press conference by the GRPD can be watched below:

