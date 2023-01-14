Police chief details west side GR carjacking, seeking kidnapping charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday during rush hour, Grand Rapids's west side was flooded with police officers.

That's because at around 4 p.m., at the corner of Quarry and Webster on GR's northwest side, two teenage women were held at gunpoint and carjacked by four teenage boys.

“This is not a first offense for any of them,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Winstrom said.

The young women were stopped, looking at their GPS, when their car was approached by the young men with guns.

“The girls tried to comply. They gave them a small amount of money. The boys said, 'That’s not enough money.' That turned into, 'Let us in the car, or we will shoot you,'” Winstrom said.

The driver was held at gunpoint by one of the suspects.

"We're seeking charges for kidnapping," Winstrom said.

At one point, the girls are kicked out of the car — and the suspects take off driving. Not for long, though. At the corner of Douglas and Lane, the suspects crashed into a GRPD cruiser patrolling the area looking for the stolen car.

No officers were hurt.

Three of the teenage suspects are in custody.

Two of the suspects were apprehended at St. James Apartments, where they ran from Douglas and Lane. A third suspect was caught nearby.

Doorbell camera shows chase following Grand Rapids carjacking

One suspect got away. Police are confident they will catch the fourth suspect.

READ MORE: Suspects arrested after armed carjacking, crash with GRPD cruiser on city's west side

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube