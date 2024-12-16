Teen gets no jail time for hitting & killing tow truck driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old who struck and killed a tow truck driver on M-6 a year ago received a sentence containing no jail time Monday.

In June, Payton Ferris pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor charge of a moving violation causing death in the Nov. 4, 2023, death of 25-year-old Hastings tow truck driver Keegan Spencer. The Michigan State Police said Spencer died after being struck by a vehicle while he was trying to save a dog running loose on eastbound M-6 near Kraft Avenue.

"This was the only charge possible," Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said in June.

On Monday morning, after hearing statements from Spencer's relatives and friends, Ferris was sentenced to two years probation, mandatory counseling, 500 hours of community service, having no direct or indirect contact with any of Spencer's relatives and one year in jail if he violates probation.

The teenager also was fined $2,000 and was ordered to pay all of Spencer's funeral costs.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/kent/man-in-median-hit-by-vehicle-killed-on-m-6

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/hastings-parents-look-back-on-life-of-their-son-hit-by-a-car-and-killed-saturday

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/keagans-last-ride-tow-trucks-line-the-streets-for-fallen-hastings-man

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/barry/bill-would-rename-part-of-m-6-after-tow-truck-driver-hit-and-killed-in-barry-co

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/kent/there-is-nothing-else-we-could-charge-man-faces-misdemeanor-charge-in-death-of-tow-driver-keagan-spencer

