Bill would rename part of M-6 after tow truck driver hit and killed in Barry Co.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers introduced a new bill Wednesday that would rename part of M-6 after a tow truck driver who was hit and killed in Barry County last year.

Keagan Spencer, 25, pulled over on the highway near Kraft Avenue to rescue a loose dog, according to Michigan State Police. It was then when another driver lost control and hit him.

“Keagan would have never left his baby girl in that truck if there was not some type of importance there," Keagan’s mother told FOX 17 in November. "He saw something that he thought he needed to be there to help.”

If passed, House Bill 5552 would rename M-6 to “Keagan Spencer Memorial Highway” between Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street.

