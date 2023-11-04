Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man in median hit by vehicle & killed on M-6

MSP 11042023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 11042023
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 13:19:59-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on M-6 Saturday.

At midday Saturday, the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on eastbound M-6 near Kraft Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered that a man was outside his vehicle, in the median, when an eastbound vehicle lost control and entered the median striking the individual.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Grand Rapids Post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book