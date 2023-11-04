Man in median hit by vehicle & killed on M-6

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on M-6 Saturday.

At midday Saturday, the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on eastbound M-6 near Kraft Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered that a man was outside his vehicle, in the median, when an eastbound vehicle lost control and entered the median striking the individual.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Grand Rapids Post.

