Teen charged in 2023 murders where victims were dumped in middle of the street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators made a major announcement in one of West Michigan's highest profile crimes of 2023.

A suspect connected to three homicide cases from November 6, 2023 has been arrested and charged in two of those deaths.

Casey Harmon, Jr. faces two counts of open murder and a felony weapons charge. The 19-year-old is accused of shooting Anayia Rodriguez and Malik Eubanks, then dumping their bodies on two separate streets in the Burton Heights neighborhood. Rodriguez was found on Melville Street. Eubanks was found on Horton Avenue.

FOX 17 obtained video appearing to show one of the bodies being pushed out of a vehicle before driving off.

Later that evening police found the vehicle believed to be involved, parked and empty on Sherman Avenue.

Jail records shot Harmon Jr. has been in custody since March 15, 2024 on charges of perjury, resisting arrest, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Three of those charges have since been dropped.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Casey Harmon Jr.

Hours after the bodies were found, shots rang out along Horton Avenue, near where a FOX 17 crew was reporting live. That shooting left Darryl Yarber dead. The investigation into his death continues without a publicly named suspect.

The news of a suspect being charged comes after nearly a year of worry by neighbors.

“I hope these charges bring some closure to the loved ones of Anayia and Malik and will help our city, and this neighborhood in particular, heal from that tragic day,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “Our GRPD detective team has been working tirelessly for almost a year to bring justice and accountability in these brazen murders. We very much appreciate the assistance and support we’ve received from our community over the course of the investigation. I ask that anyone who may have information connected to Darryl’s murder contact GRPD or Silent Observer so that his loved ones can also have a sense of closure.”

