1 student shot near Alger Middle School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police swarmed the Alger Middle School campus after the report of a shooting outside the school Tuesday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Public Schools officials and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom are holding a press conference outside the school. Watch live below:

Alger Middle School police presence

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says one student was injured in a shooting at Alger Park, which neighbors the school. That victim is in the hospital, but their condition was not released.

WXMI Police hold a perimeter around Alger Middle School.

Dr. Roby says at least another student was involved in the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. It's not clear what that student's role in the shooting was.

Because of the shooting Alger Middle School was placed on Code Red. Dr. Roby says the school will remain on Code Yellow for the day, keeping students inside.

FOX 17 crews on the scene witnessed several students being picked up by parents.

