Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Suspected driver in fatal US-131 wrong-way crash charged

gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Storyblocks
gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 10:42:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver connected to a wrong-way crash that left one woman dead on US-131 earlier this year has been charged.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near 28th Street on March 27. Willow Rose Yon, 21, was later identified as the victim.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was formally charged Monday morning with one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of driving recklessly, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

READ MORE: Statewide efforts to address wrong-way crashes in wake of Sunday's fatal on US-131

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered