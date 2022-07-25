Suspected driver in fatal US-131 wrong-way crash charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver connected to a wrong-way crash that left one woman dead on US-131 earlier this year has been charged.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near 28th Street on March 27. Willow Rose Yon, 21, was later identified as the victim.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was formally charged Monday morning with one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of driving recklessly, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

