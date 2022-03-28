Statewide efforts to address wrong-way crashes in wake of Sunday's fatal on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 21-year-old woman was killed after colliding head-on with an apparent wrong-way driver.

This situation *does highlight a scary trend seen across the country.

Fox 17 reached out to Michigan State Police for more information -- and are waiting for an update.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 critical after wrong-way crash on NB US-131

A 22-year-old was heading south in the northbound lane -- and collided head-on with a 21-year-old driver.

That 21-year-old died, and the 22-year-old is in critical condition.

According to AAA on average, there are 500 people killed each year in wrong-way crashes from 2015 to 2018, for a total of more than 2,000 over that span.