Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Victim killed in US-131 wrong-way crash identified

MSP 09132020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File photo
MSP 09132020
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 16:52:46-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in this week’s fatal crash on US-131 has been identified.

Michigan State Police say 21-year-old Willow Rose Yon was killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver hit her vehicle head-on on northbound US-131 between 28th Street and Burton Street.

The crash happened around 3:15 Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say Yon was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on the stretch of highway when a 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman, driving a Chrysler 200 southbound on the highway crashed head-on into the Jetta. Both cars were sideswiped by a tanker-truck heading north.

We’re told the at-fault driver from Grand Rapids is still being treated for critical injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critical after wrong-way crash on NB US-131

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot