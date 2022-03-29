Victim killed in US-131 wrong-way crash identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in this week’s fatal crash on US-131 has been identified.

Michigan State Police say 21-year-old Willow Rose Yon was killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver hit her vehicle head-on on northbound US-131 between 28th Street and Burton Street.

The crash happened around 3:15 Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say Yon was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on the stretch of highway when a 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman, driving a Chrysler 200 southbound on the highway crashed head-on into the Jetta. Both cars were sideswiped by a tanker-truck heading north.

We’re told the at-fault driver from Grand Rapids is still being treated for critical injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

