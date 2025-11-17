Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in November 6 'targeted killing' out of Grand Rapids arrested and charged

Kent County Sheriff's Office
A mugshot of Gary Griggs.
Grand Rapids Hollister Ave SE shooting scene
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect in a deadly shooting from November 6 has been arrested and charged with murder.

Gary Griggs was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The 44-year-old is accused of killing 26-year-old Donovan Moody in a shooting on Hollister Avenue near Wealth Street on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Moody's body was found in the street by other people passing by.

His death was the 12th homicide in the city in 2025, and the first in string of violent crimes that happened just blocks apart over the course of seven days.

At the time, Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooter likely targeted Moody.

"From the witnesses that we have located, it seems like... the offender and the victim likely had some communication that would bring people to believe that they knew each other," said Winstrom.

In a release on Monday, Chief Winstrom applauded the work of detectives that led to an arrest.

“While I know it cannot take away the pain of his loss, I am thankful that Donovan’s loved ones have answers and some measure of resolution," said Winstrom.

