Victim in deadly Grand Rapids shooting on Hollister Ave identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man found lying dead in the road Thursday night in Grand Rapids has been identified by police.

26-year-old Donovan Moody's body was spotted about 8:30 p.m. on November 6 on Hollister Avenue just north of Wealthy Street. Moody suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

On Friday morning, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

At the scene Thursday, Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 no one else was hurt in the shooting and no one was in custody.

"A very depressing scene to show up on at 9 o'clock at night and not something that the city of Grand Rapids wants to see in 2025," Winstrom said. "We're really experiencing historic lows in crime, but that's going to be no comfort at all to this family, which is going to be devastated."

There are a number of surveillance cameras in the area, said Winstrom, which would help investigators. The Chief told FOX 17 the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

"It appears from my experience in policing and investigating homicides for all these years, this appears to be a targeted, very much a targeted killing, not a random killing," Winstrom said. "From the witnesses that we have located, it seems like... the offender and the victim likely had some communication that would bring people to believe that they knew each other."

Chief Winstrom said this is the 12th homicide in Grand Rapids this year.

"We have a young man killed and taken from us far too young, so this is going to be a difficult week for us," Wintrom said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer.

