Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man killed in Grand Rapids shooting Thursday night

Image (2).jpg
FOX 17
Image (2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man died in a shooting Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to police.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting happened on Hollister Avenue near Weathy Street. Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 a passerby found the victim lying in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Grand Rapids Police do not have anyone in custody. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER