Man killed in Grand Rapids shooting Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man died in a shooting Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to police.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting happened on Hollister Avenue near Weathy Street. Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 a passerby found the victim lying in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Grand Rapids Police do not have anyone in custody. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer.

