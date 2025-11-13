Gun violence strikes in one Grand Rapids neighborhood all within a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another candle flickered in the corner where a young man was killed Tuesday, marking the fourth shooting in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood within a week.

At the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Hall Street, family members gathered to remember their loved one while neighbors expressed a sense of numbness over recurring gun violence in their neighborhood.

"What's going through my mind is just like, it's just a normal everyday part of life," said Travond Roby, a neighborhood resident.

The recent string of shootings began Nov. 6 with a fatal shooting at Hollister Street and Wealthy Street. On Nov. 11, two separate shootings occurred hours apart — one involving Yasir Lagrone, who allegedly fired at two Grand Rapids police officers, and another at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue that sent one man to the hospital.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday near Kalamazoo Avenue and Hall Street, leaving one man dead.

"The reason why I'm over here because there was a shooting over here of MLK and Eastern. Did you even know about it," I asked Roby.

"No, I didn't know. I mean, I heard all the police and stuff, but, like I said, it's just become normal," he replied.

Several neighbors who live near the shooting locations spoke about the incidents but declined to appear on camera or share their names, citing safety concerns. Many said gun violence has become commonplace in their area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer.

