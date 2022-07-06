Teen killed while riding bike on July 4 in Grand Rapids identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed while riding his bike with a group of people in Grand Rapids on July 4 as 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the deadly shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on July 4 in the 500 block of Leonard Street NE.

Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that Webb was riding his bike with a group of other people when the shooting happened.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives at (616)-456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345. Tips can also be made online on Silent Observer’s website.

