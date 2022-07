GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July.

The victim was previously identified as 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says was killed while riding his bicycle.

Police say the suspect has since been arrested outside of the state.

We’re told more information will be provided after the suspect’s arraignment.

