Suspect in attempted sexual assault of Grand Rapids student faces new charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of trying to kidnap and sexually assault a 12-year-old girl as she waited for the school bus faces new charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office filed several criminal counts against Marquis Martinez related to explicit videos found on his devices. Investigators say 64 video files on the 25-year-old's phone contained sexually charged images of children.

He now faces three counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Martinez is also charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and kidnapping in connection to the November 19 assault of the 12-year-old.

Grand Rapids Man accused of attacking 12-year-old at bus stop arraigned, given $500K bond Michael Martin

The incident happened around 7 a.m. that morning near Bradford Street and Ball Avenue. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the girl was waiting for her school bus when the man approached, dragging her across the street while trying to sexually assault her.

The girl asked Martinez if he was going to “shoot or kill her,” according to court documents. He allegedly told her that he was not, and that he “only wanted to have a good time with her.”

Grand Rapids Suspect charged with attempted sexual assault of 12-year-old in Grand Rapids FOX 17 News

When Martinez dropped something, the girl managed to break away. She said during a forensic interview that Martinez told her to “get back there.”

The girl was able to run back to her home, quickly alerting her mother.

Martinez was arrested a short while later, near the intersection of Plymouth and Mason.

According to the court documents, Martinez admitted to confronting the young girl at her bus stop and wrote a letter apologizing for the assault.

He remains in custody pending his next court dates.

Man accused of attacking 12-year-old at bus stop arraigned, given $500K bond

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube