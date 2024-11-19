Suspect arrested for 'suspicious' incident involving Grand Rapids student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday after reports of a “suspicious” incident involving a child in Grand Rapids.

Police tell FOX 17 the incident took place near Ball Avenue and Bradford Street on the city's northeast side, near the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) sent a letter to families explaining a student waited for the bus when a “suspicious individual” approached them.

It’s not clear what happened or if any words were exchanged but the school district tells us the student is safe and the suspect is now in custody.

"While this incident and a prior report of a suspicious person earlier this year are not believed to be connected, they serve as important reminders for us all to prioritize safety practices," writes GRPS. "We encourage families to discuss safety practices with their children, such as staying alert, traveling in groups when possible, and reporting any suspicious activity immediately."

The Grand Rapids Police Department adds they are pushing for charges with the county prosecutor.

