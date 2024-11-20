Suspect charged with attempted sexual assault of 12-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for allegedly grabbing a 12-year-old girl in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. near Bradford Street and Ball Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the girl was waiting for the bus when a man tried to sexually assault her while dragging her across the street.

Police say the girl managed to escape and run back home. Her mother filed a police report afterward.

Grand Rapids

GRPD says 25-year-old Marquis Martinez was arrested a short while later. He has since been charged with kidnapping and attempted criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with the department’s Family Services investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

