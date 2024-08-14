Suspect from August 9 shooting in Grand Rapids charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department announced 34-year-old Janai Battles is in custody on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and concealed carrying of a weapon.

WXMI/Isaac Gould Police collect evidence at the scene of a shooting near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Battles is accused of shooting a man near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway Avenue NW on Friday, August 9. Officers could not find the victim at the scene because he was able to get to a hospital.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the victim was riddled with gunshot wounds. That man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

WXMI/Isaac Gould Police collect evidence at the scene of a shooting near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

On the day of the shooting the Chief said investigators were getting significant cooperation from the neighborhood.

