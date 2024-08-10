GRAND RAPIDS: Man riddled with bullet wounds shows up at hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Grand rapids Police said a call came in just before 3:00 on Friday afternoon. When officers got to the scene near Broadway Ave. NW and 7th St. NW, they could not find a victim.

As they searched, a person described as an adult man riddled with bullet wounds, arrived at a local hospital.

Police believe he drove himself.

Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 it is too soon to say how he got shot. A car is believed to have been involved, but he would not confirm if this was a drive-by shooting.

"We're no ready to say it's a drive-by at this time," Chief Winstrom said. "But we do think there's a vehicle involved."

Chief Winstrom did speak to larger concerns of public safety.

He told us there is no threat to the public, and that shootings are not very common in the area.

"We're making real progress," he said. "This neighborhood -- a lot of good neighbors, a lot of good businesses, {we're} just walking around, knocking on doors and checking, checking for witnesses."

Chief Winstrom told FOX 17 that neighbors and adjacent businesses have been cooperative, which should help expedite the investigation.

No suspect is in custody. FOX 17 will bring you updates as they come in.

