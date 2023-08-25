Watch Now
Man convicted in downtown Grand Rapids murder

FOX 17
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:22:35-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Grand Rapids last year has been found guilty.

The shooting happened May 24, 2022 near Division Avenue and Cherry Street.

It started as a fight in a nearby alleyway when 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz was shot and killed, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the suspect, 28-year-old Jeffrey Craig, was arrested in Illinois two weeks later.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Craig was convicted of murder in the second degree on Friday. Craig was also found guilty of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Craig is scheduled to be sentenced late next month.

