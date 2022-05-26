Police identify 24-year-old man shot, killed in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week in downtown Grand Rapids as 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz.

The Kent County medical examiner has ruled Mitz’s death as a homicide.

The deadly shooting happened on May 24 around 7:15 p.m. in the area of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street SW.

RELATED: Fight leads to deadly shooting in downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found Mitz suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 that it started as a fight between two people in an alleyway. The fight spilled out onto Division Ave. & Commerce St. That’s when the suspect shot Mitz.

The GRPD Major Case Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

