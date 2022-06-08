Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: Suspect in Cherry Street homicide arrested, charged

Grand Rapids Shooting
FOX 17
Blockade at Cherry & Commerce SW
Grand Rapids Shooting
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:25:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting death of Naquie Malik Mitz in downtown Grand Rapids last month.

The shooting happened May 24 near Cherry Street and Division Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 27-year-old Jeffrey Craig was arrested in Illinois Tuesday, June 7 and has been charged with the following:

  • Open murder.
  • Felon in possession of a gun.
  • Felony firearm.
  • Carrying a concealed weapon.

READ MORE: Police identify 24-year-old man shot, killed in downtown Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News