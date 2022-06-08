GRPD: Suspect in Cherry Street homicide arrested, charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting death of Naquie Malik Mitz in downtown Grand Rapids last month.

The shooting happened May 24 near Cherry Street and Division Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 27-year-old Jeffrey Craig was arrested in Illinois Tuesday, June 7 and has been charged with the following:

Open murder.

Felon in possession of a gun.

Felony firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

