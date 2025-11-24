Sullivan Field construction resumes, volunteers seek donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction is set to resume at the historic Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids, and volunteers are asking for community help to bring their capital campaign "home."

According to Fans of Valley Field — the organization leading renovation efforts — they have raised nearly $5 million so far. But they are hoping a few more neighbors can step up to the plate and donate.

In 2023, Fans of Valley Field broke ground on an initial $4.2 million restoration project, with more than $1 million in funding from the state.

Meijer also sponsored a museum to be built on the grounds, which would highlight the more than 70 Major League Baseball players who took the field during Sullivan's history.

Now phase two of the efforts is underway. In 2024, organizers launched a fundraiser where donors could get their names engraved on bricks at the ballpark.

One of the biggest parts of the restoration efforts was the 1937 grandstands, which had extensive wood rot and a deteriorating roof.

Phase two of construction at Sullivan Field is expected to wrap up by this time next year.

