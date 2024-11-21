Fans of Valley Field wants to put your name on a brick or wall at renovated ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soon you will have a chance to have your name on a wall or brick inside Sullivan Field.

Fans of Valley Field is holding a “Brick and Wall” fundraiser that will support renovations at the historic ballpark. They hope to raise $5 million.

That amount is more than they initially had in mind but the money will help preserve the original wooden grandstand. It was first built in 1937.

Other planned upgrades include family restrooms, a new entryway and improved accessibility.

Construction is expected to continue in a handful of weeks with a completion goal of summer 2026.

Purchase a brick or wall engraving here.

Fans of Valley Field

