Fans of Valley Field breaks ground on $4.2 million restoration project

FOX 17
Posted at 8:02 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 20:02:45-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of Valley Field, a grassroots effort to restore and revitalize the historic Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its more than $4 million restoration project.

Plus, it kicked off the public phase of its capital campaign to raise what’s left of its $4.2 million goal.

So far, Fans of Valley Field has raised $3.6 million.

The community was invited to Wednesday’s Groundbreaking and Capital Campaign Kickoff celebration.

Fans of Valley Field supporters attended, along with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Mayor Bliss served as an honorary campaign co-chair, alongside Rockford Construction Founder Mike VanGessel.

Both spoke at Wednesday’s event, as did Capital Campaign Director Jim Krzeminski and donor Mark Bissell.

Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, is on Valley Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. It was built in 1937 with funding from the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

The field has a rich history of action-packed ball games, while also serving as a safe park for children to play.

Fans of Valley Field is working side-by-side with the city of Grand Rapids to restore and revive the park through a coordinated effort between public and private partnerships.

