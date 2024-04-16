Meijer to sponsor museum at historic Grand Rapids baseball diamond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of Valley Field (FVF) announced Meijer will support the restoration of Sullivan Field with a new museum.

The historic field, once called Valley Field, hosted amateur championship teams such as the Grand Rapids Black Sox and the Grand Rapids Sullivans. It first opened in 1937.

The grassroots effort says they want to keep a detailed record of the field’s history along with the city’s history of Black baseball.

We’re told the effort has raised more than $4 million, closing in on its $4.25 million goal.

“Sullivan Field was founded just three years after we opened the doors of our first store in 1934 and, like Meijer, remains part of West Michigan’s heritage,” says Meijer Director of Community Partnerships and Giving Melissa Conway. “We are proud to support Fans of Valley Field and the work they do in creating a joyful and safe space for our communities and look forward to celebrating together when the new museum is unveiled.”

The revitalized ballpark will be home to the Meijer Museum, which FVF says will feature photos, memorabilia and stories from the field’s history.

Construction to restore the field’s original grandstands has already begun.

Major donors to the project include Meijer, Bissell, Mercantile Bank, the Frey Foundation, the Langlois Family Foundation and the Brown Tassell Foundation.

