Silent Observer, mother plea for tips amid recent violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer sent a plea Wednesday amid the recent violence throughout Kent County.

The tip line allows community members to call in information while staying anonymous.

Now, Silent Observer is increasing reward amounts for homicides, shootings causing injury, and shootings that damage property.

A mother joined Silent Observer Wednesday, begging people to call in information on a two-year-old case.

“I know certain people go by street code. It’s called snitching. No, it’s not. It’s called telling the truth. My son was an innocent person,” said Taneka McIntosh, Deon Floyd’s mother.

Deon Floyd was killed in a drive-by shooting on Watkins back in October 2020.

“We need the public’s help now by reporting these crimes and bringing victims to justice,” said Chris Cameron with the Silent Observer. “The beauty of Silent Observer is we don’t know who calls us. State law protects our records and our tips.”

Police say they don’t know who calls. They get a scrubbed tip from Silent Observer with enough to start an independent investigation.

“In the case of Silent Observer, there’s no excuse. It’s completely anonymous,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “At this point, if someone’s not reaching out and they have information on a murder, the answer to your question would be, not a good person.”

The McIntosh family said the same on behalf of Deon.

“It’s with me every day. I think about him, and think about him, and think about him. Why him? Why him?” Carrie McIntosh pleaded. “No enemies. No nothing. Can you speak up? Say something? Anything? Any tip might help.”

Floyd was only 23 years old when he died.

Police have solved several crimes recently thanks to tips from Silent Observer.

Those include a 16-year-old who had an assault rifle and threatened to harm kids at his school, two homicides and the felonious assault of a police officer when a man was illegally driving at ATV and charged at police.

To submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer, call (616) 774-2345 or do so online.

