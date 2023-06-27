Poor air quality? Morgan Wallen fans don't mind

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One look over Grand Rapids, and the skyline resembles the Smoky Mountains. The line outside Van Andel Arena for Morgan Wallen, the self-proclaimed "Smoky Mountain man," started hours ago.

“Morgan Wallen’s biggest fans right here. Been here since 8 a.m.!” Megan Clay said.

For those out in line right now, outside is the only place to be. It's all for a chance to be in the front row to see their favorite country music artist.

“We’re GA pit, so it’s pretty much like first come, first serve,” Jordan Formanczyk said.

Megan Clay, Jordan Formanczyk and Lily Schrader are among the dozens of people waiting outside despite the poor air quality on Tuesday.

“Morgan Wallen over anything. Anything for Wallen, anything,” the three said.

However, the head doctor with the University of Michigan Health-West says spending time indoors is a good idea while the poor air quality is in effect. That goes especially for a very specific group of people.

“Immediate health concerns are there for certain populations that are at higher risk, with preexisting conditions. Very young patients, elderly patients. If you’ve got a chronic condition such as asthma, bronchitis, COPD — certainly this fine particulate matter can irritate your system,” Dr. Ronald Grifka, chief medical officer with the University of Michigan Health-West said.

Symptoms of exposure for normal healthy people exposed to poor air quality can include watery, burning eyes, a headache, trouble breathing, a stuffy nose, a cough and an itchy throat.

“The smoke in the air has very fine particulate matter. That fine particulate matter gets into our small airways, way down into our lungs; it can cause irritation, and you can have trouble coughing or breathing to move this fine particulate matter out,” Dr. Grifka said.

For Morgan Wallen fans, the risks are worth the reward.

“It’s a bit smoggy, but Wallen is definitely worth it,” Megan Clay said.

Doctor Grifka says wearing an N-95 mask outside can help reduce potential symptoms. Avoiding strenuous activities outside is also recommended. Household vacuuming can wait another day, according to Dr. Grifka, because it stirs up particulate matter.

