Police seek tips in Grand Rapids shooting that left 15-year-old dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking for tips as they continue to investigate a 15-year-old’s death in Grand Rapids earlier this month.

The victim, 15-year-old Amillier Penn, was killed after being shot multiple times on June 2, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Witnesses and police agree Penn was targeted in the attack.

“Many people were outside enjoying the warm weather when Amillier was shot to death,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “We have already interviewed a number of witnesses but are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard something related to this tragic murder to come forward. Even seemingly small details can advance this case and help GRPD bring justice for Amillier and his family.”

GRPD says they are looking for anyone who was inside this Enterprise truck, which we’re told was in the area when the shooting occurred.

Grand Rapids Police Department

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

RELATED: Man recounts bullet coming through front door in deadly shooting of 15-year-old

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube