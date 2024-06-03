'He stood over his body': Witnesses describe violent murder of 15-year-old boy Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A terrifying situation unfolded in Southeast Grand Rapids Sunday evening, leaving a 15-year-old boy dead and a community in shock.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday a series of gunshots could be heard by neighbors near Madison Avenue and Umatilla Street.

“We heard something like fireworks,” a witness to the deadly shooting told FOX 17 Monday.

"We’re like, Oh, it must be fireworks, and then we see a dude running.”

According to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the teenager was playing football with friends when someone approached them and started shooting.

“He got shot and then he dropped,” the witness explained.

“And then another dude came and stood over his body, and he shot him like three, four times.”

Police investigators confirmed that the victim was hit multiple times, before falling in a front yard on Umatilla.

“A lot of people are really devastated by this loss,” Chief Winstrom said.

“He was playing ball in a neighborhood, in what should be a safe environment... He was doing something healthy and safe with his friends."

Neighbors who saw it all happen describe it as an apparent targeted attack.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom seems to agree.

“The fact that this young man was with so many others, in that he was shot numerous times, there's a very good chance that he was the target."

The neighborhood left terrified and disgusted by the cold blooded violence.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation marches forward.

“There are a lot of people that that saw a little bit here and there,” Chief Winstrom said Monday.

"We know there's more people with information. Hopefully those people come forward."

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to either Grand Rapids Police at (616) 456-3380, or to submit anonymous information via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website HERE.

