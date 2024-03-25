Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Police request help identifying person of interest in deadly GR hit-and-run

GRPD Division Deadly Hit and Run Person of Interest
Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Rapids Police Department Division Deadly Hit and Run Person of Interest
GRPD Division Deadly Hit and Run Person of Interest
thumbnail_person%20of%20interest%203.10.24%20hit%20and%20run.jpg
thumbnail_person%20of%20interest%203.10.24%20hit%20and%20run%202.jpg
Vehicle%20pre-crash.1.png
Vehicle%20pre-crash.2.png
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 14:42:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released photos depicting a person of interest linked to a fatal Grand Rapids hit-and-run earlier this month.

The crash happened on March 10 near Division Avenue and Andre Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told 53-year-old Robert Delgato was hit while crossing the street. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Honda SUV, possibly a 2006–2008 Pilot. It may be black, gray or dark blue with substantial damage to the headlight, windshield and hood on the driver’s side.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the car traveled north on Division before turning east on Burton Street. It may then have turned north on Francis Avenue.

SEQ4.jpg
Surveillance video stills showing moment of the crash (4)
SEQ3.jpg
Surveillance video stills showing moment of the crash (3)
GRPD Division Ave Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle 1
Still from surveillance camera footage of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly pedestrian hit and run crash on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on March 10.
GRPD Division Avenue Deadly Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle 2
Still from surveillance camera footage of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly pedestrian hit and run crash on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on March 10.

GRPD released these photos of the person of interest and undamaged suspect vehicle Monday:

 

Division and Andre deadly hit and run person of interest
A person of interest in deadly hit and run crash on Division Avenue near Andre Street
thumbnail_person%20of%20interest%203.10.24%20hit%20and%20run%202.jpg
Division Ave hit and run suspect vehicle
An image of the vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run on South Division Avenue and Andre Street on March 10, 2024.

 

Vehicle%20pre-crash.2.png

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

READ MORE: Police release details on vehicle involved in death of Grand Rapids man

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book