Police request help identifying person of interest in deadly GR hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released photos depicting a person of interest linked to a fatal Grand Rapids hit-and-run earlier this month.

The crash happened on March 10 near Division Avenue and Andre Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told 53-year-old Robert Delgato was hit while crossing the street. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Honda SUV, possibly a 2006–2008 Pilot. It may be black, gray or dark blue with substantial damage to the headlight, windshield and hood on the driver’s side.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the car traveled north on Division before turning east on Burton Street. It may then have turned north on Francis Avenue.

GRPD released these photos of the person of interest and undamaged suspect vehicle Monday:

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

READ MORE: Police release details on vehicle involved in death of Grand Rapids man

